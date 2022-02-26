Police arrest 2 burglars in Kulgam

Police said Police Station Qazigund received a written complaint from person stating therein that some burglars have sneaked into the house of Ruby Jan wife of Aijaz Ahmad Khan resident of Kuibagh Qazigund and have decamped with Laptop, Mobile Phones, LCD, Camera and other essential household items. Taking cognizance of the matter a case vide FIR No 28/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation was initiated.