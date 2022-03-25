Police arrest 2 drug peddlers

Officers at a checkpoint at Nadihal crossing intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK01N-5535 with two persons on board. During checking, officers were able to recover 1.5 kgs of charas like substance concealed in a bag from their possession. They have been identified as Muhammad Shafi Shah son of Ali Muhammad resident of Takiya Wagoora Baramulla and Showkat Ahmad Mir son of Farooq Ahmad resident of Nehalpora Pattan. After their arrest they were shifted to the police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the crime has also been seized.