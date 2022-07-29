Police arrest 2 drug peddlers

Srinagar, July 29: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 02 notorious drug peddlers in Budgam and recovered contraband substance from their possession.
Acting on specific information about drug peddlers at village Garend Moud Budgam, a police party of Police Station Budgam rushed to the spot and apprehended two drug peddlers who tried to flee from the spot. During search, 04grms of Heroin like substance and cash amount of ₹13,300/- were recovered from their possession. The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Dar @Shil Punjabi and Gulzar Ahmad Dar @Gule Punjabi, both sons of Mohd Akbar Dar resident of Nasirullah Pora Budgam. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 250/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation has been taken up.
”Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” police said.