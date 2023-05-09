Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Sopore

Srinagar, May 9: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla and Sopore.
Contraband substances have been recovered from their possession, police said. A police party of PP Delina at a checkpoint established at Delina Ghat arrested a drug peddler identified as Altaf Ahmad Rather resident of Khaitangan Baramulla. During the search, 110 grams of Charas were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Meanwhile, a police party of PS Sopore at a checkpoint established at Kupwara Crossing Sopore arrested a drug peddler identified as Nadeem Rashid Gadoo @Vicky resident of Shangergund Sopore. During the search, 288 Spasmo Proxyvon Plus Capsules were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law were registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighborhood, police said, adding that persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law. “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.