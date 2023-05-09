Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Sopore

Contraband substances have been recovered from their possession, police said. A police party of PP Delina at a checkpoint established at Delina Ghat arrested a drug peddler identified as Altaf Ahmad Rather resident of Khaitangan Baramulla. During the search, 110 grams of Charas were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile, a police party of PS Sopore at a checkpoint established at Kupwara Crossing Sopore arrested a drug peddler identified as Nadeem Rashid Gadoo @Vicky resident of Shangergund Sopore. During the search, 288 Spasmo Proxyvon Plus Capsules were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.