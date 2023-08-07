Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 7: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police in Ganderbal have arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A Police party of PS Ganderbal at a checkpoint established at Saloora, arrested a notorious drug peddler identified as Waseem Ahmad Bhat @Kulcha, resident of Wanipora Saloora. During the search, 33 strips of banned drugs (Doltemm-100) were recovered from his possession.
Similarly, a Police party of PS Sonamarg at a checkpoint established at Naka Shutkadi, intercepted a vehicle (Alto-800) bearing registration number JK04E-9332 driven by Manzoor Ahmad Reshi resident of Haripora Bonzail Kangan. During search, poppy straw was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.
"Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law," police said.