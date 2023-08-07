Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Ganderbal

A Police party of PS Ganderbal at a checkpoint established at Saloora, arrested a notorious drug peddler identified as Waseem Ahmad Bhat @Kulcha, resident of Wanipora Saloora. During the search, 33 strips of banned drugs (Doltemm-100) were recovered from his possession.

Similarly, a Police party of PS Sonamarg at a checkpoint established at Naka Shutkadi, intercepted a vehicle (Alto-800) bearing registration number JK04E-9332 driven by Manzoor Ahmad Reshi resident of Haripora Bonzail Kangan. During search, poppy straw was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.