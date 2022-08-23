Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Handwara

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Handwara and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A Police party of Police Station Vilgam at a checkpoint established at Dahama crossing intercepted 02 persons.

During checking, officers were able to recover 800grams of charas like substance from their possession.

They have been identified as Mohd Gulzar Mir son of Gh Mohi Ud Din Mir resident of Amargad and Basit Ahmad Rather son of Abdul Gaffer Rather resident of Amargad Sherkote A/P Aloosa Kupwara.

They have been arrested & shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.