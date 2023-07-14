Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Handwara

A Police party of PS Vilgam at a checkpoint established at Tarathpora-Hafrada Crossing, intercepted 2 suspicious persons who attempted to evade the police party but were apprehended tactfully. They have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir @Inam resident of Tarathpora and Ayaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Hurdoona. During the search, 50 grams of Charas was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 75/2023 was registered at PS Vilgam and investigation has been initiated.