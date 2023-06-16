Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam

According to a press release, a police party headed by SHO Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Levdoora Crossing intercepted a vehicle (bus) bearing registration No. JK02BM-4755 with two persons onboard. During search of the vehicle, 10 Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance filled in the nylon bag which was kept behind the driver’s seat was recovered. They were identified as Rakesh Kumar (Driver) son of Ball Krishan a resident of KhadiUdhampur and Samraj son of Bansilal a resident of Dhar road Jammu. They have been arrested and shifted to police station. Vehicle used in commission of crime was also seized.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 116/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.