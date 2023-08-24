Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 150/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kulgam and investigation has been set into motion.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.