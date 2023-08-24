Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam

Kulgam, Aug 23: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party led by SHO Police Station Kulgam at a checkpoint established at Adapora Crossing intercepted a vehicle (Santro Car) bearing registration No. JK13C-4261 with two persons on board. During search, 10.9Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance, 1 digital weighing machine and cash amount of Rs 13,500/- (pertains to the proceeds of narcotic substances) were recovered from the said vehicle. The duo has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Khar resident of Qaimoh and Umer Rashid Makroo resident of Rahpora, Qaimoh. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in commission of crime have also been seized.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 150/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kulgam and investigation has been set into motion.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.