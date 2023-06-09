Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Awantipora

In Awantipora, a police party headed by Incharge Police Post Reshipora under the supervision of Incharge SDPO Awantipora at a checkpoint established at Panzgam Astanpora Crossing intercepted a suspicious person identified as Ashik Hussain Dar resident of Panzgam Awantipora. During checking, 1 kg of Poppy Straw like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.