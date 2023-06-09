Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Awantipora

Srinagar, June 9: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam and Awantipora and recovered contraband substance from their possession.
In Kulgam, a police party headed by SHO Police Station Devsar at a checkpoint established at Gund Tankipora intercepted a suspicious person identified as Umer Nazir Lone resident of Sonigam. During checking, 3 grams of Heroin like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
In Awantipora, a police party headed by Incharge Police Post Reshipora under the supervision of Incharge SDPO Awantipora at a checkpoint established at Panzgam Astanpora Crossing intercepted a suspicious person identified as Ashik Hussain Dar resident of Panzgam Awantipora. During checking, 1 kg of Poppy Straw like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.