Kashmir

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Awantipora

Contraband substance recovered
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Awantipora
Pic: Jammu and Kashmir Police Department
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar, June 9: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam and Awantipora and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

In Kulgam, a police party headed by SHO Police Station Devsar at a checkpoint established at Gund Tankipora intercepted a suspicious person identified as Umer Nazir Lone  resident of Sonigam. During checking, 3 grams of Heroin like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

In Awantipora, a police party headed by Incharge Police Post Reshipora under the supervision of Incharge SDPO Awantipora at a checkpoint established at Panzgam Astanpora Crossing intercepted a suspicious person identified as Ashik Hussain Dar resident of Panzgam Awantipora. During checking, 1 kg of Poppy Straw like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com