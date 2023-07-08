Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Kulgam | Contraband substance recovered

Kulgam, July 8: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police in Kulgam have arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party headed by SHO Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Shampora Crossing, arrested two drug peddlers identified as Khalid Mohammad, resident of Kurigam and Balvinder Singh resident of Behri Gurdaspora, Punjab. During the search, 5 kgs of Poppy Straw concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case FIR number 139/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.” police said.