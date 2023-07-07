Police arrest 2 drug smugglers in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 7: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Baramulla arrested 2 drug smugglers including a notorious drug smuggler and recovered contraband substance from their possession.
A police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmed assisted by SHO PS Kunzer at a checkpoint established at Kharkal Lolpora arrested a notorious drug smuggler identified as Bashir Ahmad Malla resident of Dhobiwan Kunzer after they intercepted a vehicle (Wagon-R) bearing registration number DL8CQ-4861. During the search, 19.5 kgs of poppy straw like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Meanwhile, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali assisted by SHO PS Boniyar at a checkpoint established at Trikanjan Boniyar intercepted 2 suspicious persons who on noticing police party tried to flee from the spot, however, one among them identified as Imran Ahmad Abbasi resident of Nowshera A/P Boniyar was apprehended tactfully while another person managed to flee from the spot. During the search, 35 grams of Charas-like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Efforts are on to nab the other accused person.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective Police Stations and investigation has been initiated.
"We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law," police said.