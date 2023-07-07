Police arrest 2 drug smugglers in Baramulla

Meanwhile, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali assisted by SHO PS Boniyar at a checkpoint established at Trikanjan Boniyar intercepted 2 suspicious persons who on noticing police party tried to flee from the spot, however, one among them identified as Imran Ahmad Abbasi resident of Nowshera A/P Boniyar was apprehended tactfully while another person managed to flee from the spot. During the search, 35 grams of Charas-like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Efforts are on to nab the other accused person.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective Police Stations and investigation has been initiated.