Police arrest 2 drug smugglers in Sopore, Bandipora

In Sopore, police station Bomai received a specific information through reliable sources that one person, Nasir Akbar Wani son of Muhammad Akbar Wani resident of Tujjar Shareef Sopore has concealed narcotic substances. On receipt of this information, a police team from Police Station Bomai headed by SHO intercepted and apprehended the accused drug peddler at a checkpoint established at Bun Astan Tujjar Shareef. During the search, officers were able to recover 105 grams of Charas like substance from the accused drug smuggler. He remains in police custody.