Police arrest 2 drug smugglers in Sopore, Bandipora

Srinagar, June 24: Police in its recent action against drug smugglers in Sopore and Bandipora have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Sopore, police station Bomai received a specific information through reliable sources that one person, Nasir Akbar Wani son of Muhammad Akbar Wani resident of Tujjar Shareef Sopore has concealed narcotic substances. On receipt of this information, a police team from Police Station Bomai headed by SHO intercepted and apprehended the accused drug peddler at a checkpoint established at Bun Astan Tujjar Shareef. During the search, officers were able to recover 105 grams of Charas like substance from the accused drug smuggler. He remains in police custody.
In Bandipora, acting on a specific information, police party of Police Station Bandipora led by SHO under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Bandipora, laid a surprise checkpoint at Sheikh Mohalla Bandipora. During checking, police party intercepted 2 suspicious persons who on seeing police party tried to escape from the spot but alert party apprehended a person identified as Mohmmad Shafi Sheikh resident of Sheikh Mohalla Bandipora. However the other person identified as Mohmad Ashraf Sheikh resident of Sheikh Mohalla Bandipora managed to escape from the spot.