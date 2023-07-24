Kashmir

Police arrest 2 pickpockets in Baramulla

Stolen cash recovered
Representational Image
Representational ImageFile

Baramulla, July 24: Police in Baramulla have arrested 2 pickpockets including a lady at GMC Baramulla and recovered stolen cash from their possession.

A police party  arrested two pick-pockets including a lady at GMC Baramulla and recovered stolen cash from their possession. They have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Gojree resident of Drangbal and a lady resident of New Plot Jammu A/P Drangbal Baramulla.

During investigation, it came to surface that they were stealing money from patients and  their attendants visiting GMC and were taking advantage of huge flow of patients to GMC Baramulla.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been initiated.

