Police arrest 2 pickpockets in Baramulla

A police party arrested two pick-pockets including a lady at GMC Baramulla and recovered stolen cash from their possession. They have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Gojree resident of Drangbal and a lady resident of New Plot Jammu A/P Drangbal Baramulla.
During investigation, it came to surface that they were stealing money from patients and their attendants visiting GMC and were taking advantage of huge flow of patients to GMC Baramulla.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been initiated.