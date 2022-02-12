Police arrest 3 accused in kidnapping case

Srinagar, Feb 12: Police arrest three persons for their involvement in kidnapping and sexual assault on a minor girl here.
In a statement, police spokesperson said on February 11, Police Station Bemina recieved a complaint from a resident of Bemina that his minor daughter has been abducted by unknown persons.
Accordingly a case FIR No 2/2022 was registered under relevant sections of law at PS Bemina. Upon receipt of this information, Bemina police immediately started the investigation and recovered the missing girl from TRC.
“During the investigation, it came to fore that the minor girl was kidnapped by three persons and assaulted sexually. Raids were conducted in several locations and all the three accused who committed the crime were nabbed. The three accused are namely Basit Ali S/o Ali Mohd Dar, Irfan Ahmad Najar S/o Abdul Rashid both residents of Fruit Mandi, Parimpora, Firdous ahmad Angher S/o Gulzar Ahmad R/o Beerwah, Budgam,” police said in the statement.
“All the three accused have been arrested. The car that was used to commit this heinous crime has also been seized.
Further investigation, in this case, is underway,” the statement added.