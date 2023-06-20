Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Awantipora, Baramulla

Srinagar, June 20: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Awantipora and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of Police Post Reshipora headed by Incharge Police Post Reshipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora at a checkpoint established at Ladermar Awantipora intercepted a suspicious person. During search, 9 Kgs of grinded Poppy Straw was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Parminder Singh resident of Pratap Nagar Amritsar Punjab. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Meanwhile in Baramulla, a Police party of PS Pattan at a checkpoint established at Zangam Pattan, arrested two drug peddlers identified as Hilal Ahmad Sofi @Sheera resident of Bazar Mohalla Pattan and Mohd Saleem Sheikh @Maas resident of Malik Mohalla Pattan. During search, officers were able to recover 10 syrups of Codeine Phosphate and 315 tablets of SpasmoProxyvon Plus from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.