Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Awantipora, Baramulla

Meanwhile in Baramulla, a Police party of PS Pattan at a checkpoint established at Zangam Pattan, arrested two drug peddlers identified as Hilal Ahmad Sofi @Sheera resident of Bazar Mohalla Pattan and Mohd Saleem Sheikh @Maas resident of Malik Mohalla Pattan. During search, officers were able to recover 10 syrups of Codeine Phosphate and 315 tablets of SpasmoProxyvon Plus from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.