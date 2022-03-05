Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 5: Police arrested three drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police spokesman said a police party of Police Station Boniyar under the supervision of SDPO Uri Junaid Wali-JKPS at a checkpoint established at Bela Boniyar crossing intercepted a suspicious person identified as Naseer Khan@ Muna son of Gul Zaman Khan resident of Gubdar Trikanjan. During checking, officers were able to recover 10 grams of Heroin like substance from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station.
Similarly, a police party of Police Station Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Syed Sajad Hussain-JKPS at a checkpoint established at Gantamulla Payeen intercepted two suspicious persons identified as Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Samander Mir resident of Hyderpora Sopore and Feroz Ahmad Lara son of Ghulam Qadir Kara resident of Model Town Sopore and recovered 10 grams of Heroin like substance from their possession.