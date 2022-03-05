Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla

A police spokesman said a police party of Police Station Boniyar under the supervision of SDPO Uri Junaid Wali-JKPS at a checkpoint established at Bela Boniyar crossing intercepted a suspicious person identified as Naseer Khan@ Muna son of Gul Zaman Khan resident of Gubdar Trikanjan. During checking, officers were able to recover 10 grams of Heroin like substance from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station.