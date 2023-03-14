Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam

In Kulgam, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Frisal during naka checking near Kharpora Playground intercepted a suspicious person. During the search, 1.1Kg of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Raqeeb Ahmad Ganie @Rahi son of Abdul Salam Ganie resident of Hassanpora Taveela, Bijbehara. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigation has been initiated.