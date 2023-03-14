Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam

Srinagar, Mar 14: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Tangmarg under the supervision of SDPO Tnagmarg Javaid Ahmad during naka checking at Ferozpora crossing Tangmarg arrested two drug peddlers identified as Arif Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Nabi Khan resident of Hoom Tangmarg and Ishfaq Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Hameed Mir resident of Hariwatnoo Tangmarg and recovered 52 grams of Charas like substance from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
In Kulgam, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Frisal during naka checking near Kharpora Playground intercepted a suspicious person. During the search, 1.1Kg of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Raqeeb Ahmad Ganie @Rahi son of Abdul Salam Ganie resident of Hassanpora Taveela, Bijbehara. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.