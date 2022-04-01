Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Budgam

During checking, officers were able to recover 90 bottles of codeine phosphate and cash amount of Rs 12,000 believed to be the proceeds of narcotic crime from their possession. They have been identified as Rayees Ahmad Sheikh son of Mehraj Din Sheikh resident of Kanihama Nowgam and Ishfaq Ahmed Sofi son of Fayaz Ahmed Sofi resident of Humhama Budgam. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

In another incident, a person tried to flee at a checkpoint established by Police Station Budgam at Dafpora Nasrullahpora but was overpowered by the alert police party. He has been identified as Firdous Ahmad Dar son of Ali Mohammad Dar resident of Dafpora Nasrullahpora. On checking, 90 grams of charas like substance covered in maize cob leaves & 180 tablets of Alprazolam were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.