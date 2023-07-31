Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Handwara, Bandipora

Srinagar, July 31: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Handwara and Bandipora and recovered contraband psychotropic substances from their possession.
In Handwara, a police party of PS Qalamabad at a checkpoint established at Shartgund Bala, intercepted 2 suspicious persons who attempted to evade the police party but were apprehended tactfully. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
In Bandipora, a police party of PS Pethkote at a checkpoint established at Pazalpora Bandpora, intercepted and arrested a drug peddler . During the search, psychotropic substances (Tramadol & Alprazolam capsules) were recovered from his possession.