Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Baramulla

In Baramulla, acting on specific information, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Shri Javid Ahmad-JKPS assisted by SHO PS Kunzer arrested a drug peddler namely Bashir Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Hussain Mir resident of Ichgam Budgam during surprise naka checking at Gokhama Kunzer. During search, 40 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He was shifted to police station where he remains in custody. It is pertinent that the said person was involved in supplying contraband to local youth and drivers of tourist vehicles in Kunzer and Tangmarg areas. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.