Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Baramulla

Srinagar, Feb 21: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Kulgam and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Kulgam, a Police Party led by SHO Police Station DH Pora during routine naka checking at Lagapora DK Marag intercepted 2 suspicious persons. They have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Ganie resident of Chimmer and Bilal Bashir Mir resident of Lagapora. During the search, 2 kgs of Ganja and 120 gram of cannabis powder was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
In Baramulla, acting on specific information, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Shri Javid Ahmad-JKPS assisted by SHO PS Kunzer arrested a drug peddler namely Bashir Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Hussain Mir resident of Ichgam Budgam during surprise naka checking at Gokhama Kunzer. During search, 40 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He was shifted to police station where he remains in custody. It is pertinent that the said person was involved in supplying contraband to local youth and drivers of tourist vehicles in Kunzer and Tangmarg areas. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.