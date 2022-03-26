Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in Kupwara

A police party of Police Post Awoora at a checkpoint established at Water Point Awoora intercepted 3 suspicious persons. They have been identified as Aahiq Ahmad Khan son of Ab Hamid Khan, Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat son of Ahmad Bhat and Mushtaq Ahmed Khan son of Gh Rasool Khan all residents of Mir Muqaam, Awoora. During checking, officers were able to recover 40grams, 20grams and 20grams of contraband respectively from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody.

A case vide FIR No. 14/2022 has been registered at police station Trehgam and investigation has been initiated and more arrests are expected.