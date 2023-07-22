Police arrest 3 drug peddlers in separate incidents in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 22: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Handwara and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Kulgam, a police party headed by SHO Police station Behibagh at a checkpoint established at Alamgunj crossing intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, officers were able to recover 11Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance concealed in a nylon bag from his possession.