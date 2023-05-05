Police arrest 3 terrorist associates in Awantipora, Shopian

In Awantipora, acting on specific information, Awantipora Police with the assistance of Anantnag Police, Army (42RR) (03RR), and CRPF (180Bn) launched a joint cordon and search operation on 4 May in Tral Awantipora.

During the search operation, 2 terrorist associates of the proscribed terror outfit JeM identified as Bashir Ahmad and Gulzar Ahmad, both residents of Tral Awantipora were arrested. They have been shifted to the Police Station where they remain in custody. On their disclosure, arms and ammunition including 1 AK-56, 2 AK Magazines, 56 AK live rounds, 3 pistols, 6 pistol magazines, 24 pistol live rounds and other incriminating materials have been recovered. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated. “The timely and effective action of police and security forces by busting the terrorist associates’ module have resulted in averting a possible major tragedy as well as avoiding the nefarious designs of JeM to recruit young boys for their illegal/Unlawful Activities.”