Police arrest 4 drug peddlers

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Boniyar headed by SHO PS Boniyar under the supervision of SDPO Uri at a checkpoint established at Boniyar Baramulla intercepted two persons identified as Sajad Hussain Qureshi (Policeman) son of Nazir Ahmad Qureshi resident of Bandi Uri and Nadeem Ahmad Awan son of Mohd Hussain resident of Gingal Uri. During search, 48 grams of contraband substance Heroin was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been taken up.