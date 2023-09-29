Police arrest 4 drug peddlers

Srinagar, Sep 29 : Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Kulgam and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police press release said that in Kulgam, a police party headed by SHO Police station Qazigund during patrolling at Dalwach, Qazigund intercepted two suspicious persons carrying luggage bags. They after noticing police party tried to flee from the spot but were nabbed by police party. During checking, officers were able to recover 19 kgs of poppy straw like contraband substance in the luggage bags. They have been identified as Balwinder Singh son of Dailaish Kumar resident of Shairiwala Ludhiana, Punjab and Harvinder Singh son of Joginder Singh resident of Walipor Khurad Ludhiana, Punjab. They have been arrested and shifted to police.
In Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Boniyar headed by SHO PS Boniyar under the supervision of SDPO Uri at a checkpoint established at Boniyar Baramulla intercepted two persons identified as Sajad Hussain Qureshi (Policeman) son of Nazir Ahmad Qureshi resident of Bandi Uri and Nadeem Ahmad Awan son of Mohd Hussain resident of Gingal Uri. During search, 48 grams of contraband substance Heroin was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been taken up.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” the police press release said.