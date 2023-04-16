Police arrest 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam
Srinagar, Apr 16: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested four drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police party of Police Post Wussan under the supervision of SDPO Mohammad Nawaz during naka checking near Govt Higher Secondary School Goshbugh Pattan intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 8 grams of Brown Sugar-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Yatoo resident of Sultanpora Pattan.
Similarly, a police party led by SHO PS Chandoosa arrested a drug Peddler identified as Amir Hussain Dar resident of Wagoora during naka checking at Kachwa Muqam Chandoosa and recovered 50 grams of Charas-like substance from his possession. Moreover, officers led by SHO PS Tangmarg arrested a drug peddler identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Lone resident of Ferozpora Tangmarg during naka checking at Ferozpora Tangmarg along with 30 grams of Charas-like substance.
In Kulgam, a police party of Police Post Mirbazar at a checkpoint established near Palpora Crossing on NHW-44 intercepted a suspicious person. During checking, 2.8 Kgs of Cannabis powder like substance concealed in a bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as John Mohammad Sheikh resident of Raithan Budgam A/P Zadoora, Mirbazar.
All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and an investigation has been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs in the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.” police said.