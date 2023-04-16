Police arrest 4 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam

In Baramulla, a police party of Police Post Wussan under the supervision of SDPO Mohammad Nawaz during naka checking near Govt Higher Secondary School Goshbugh Pattan intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 8 grams of Brown Sugar-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Yatoo resident of Sultanpora Pattan.

Similarly, a police party led by SHO PS Chandoosa arrested a drug Peddler identified as Amir Hussain Dar resident of Wagoora during naka checking at Kachwa Muqam Chandoosa and recovered 50 grams of Charas-like substance from his possession. Moreover, officers led by SHO PS Tangmarg arrested a drug peddler identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Lone resident of Ferozpora Tangmarg during naka checking at Ferozpora Tangmarg along with 30 grams of Charas-like substance.