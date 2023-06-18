Police arrest 4 drug peddlers in Ganderbal,Baramulla

A Police party of PS Ganderbal led by SHO PS Ganderbal during patrolling at Dudarhuma arrested a notorious drug peddler identified as Shabir Ahmad Shah resident of Dudarhuma Ganderbal. During search, psychotropic substance (Codeine Phosphate) was recovered from his possession. He was shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

It is pertinent to mention here that the drug peddler was also involved in NDPS Case FIR No.196 of 2018.