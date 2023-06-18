Police arrest 4 drug peddlers in Ganderbal,Baramulla

Srinagar, June 18: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested 4 drug peddlers in Ganderbal and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A Police party of PS Ganderbal led by SHO PS Ganderbal during patrolling at Dudarhuma arrested a notorious drug peddler identified as Shabir Ahmad Shah resident of Dudarhuma Ganderbal. During search, psychotropic substance (Codeine Phosphate) was recovered from his possession. He was shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
It is pertinent to mention here that the drug peddler was also involved in NDPS Case FIR No.196 of 2018.
In Baramulla, a Police party of PP Palhallan at a checkpoint established at Hyderbeigh Pattan, arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohd Aqib Dar resident of Khambiyar Palhallan. During search, 25 syrups of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from his possession.
Meanwhile, a Police party of PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Khanpora Baramulla, arrested a drug peddler identified as Muzamil Majeed Bhat @Hashim son of Abdul Majeed Bhat resident of Mir Sahib Baramulla. During the search, 140 grams of charas was recovered from his possession.
Moreover, a Police party of PS Kunzer following a specific information regarding presence of narcotic substance at the residence of Rizwan ul Zaman Wani resident of Tarhama Kunzer, conducted raid of the said house and during search, 7 Kgs of Poppy Straw was recovered. The said drug peddler has been arrested.
All the arrested drug peddlers have been shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. Regarding the incidents, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.