Police arrest 5 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Baramulla, Oct 18: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 5 drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of Police Station Sheeri headed by SHO PS Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla, at a checkpoint established at Gantamulla Payeen Baramulla, intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05L-3011 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Touseef Ahmad Najar and Bilal Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Sheeri Baramulla. During checking, 27 grams of heroin and 72 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Similarly, a police party of Police Station Baramulla headed by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Chakloo Baramulla, intercepted a person identified as Bilal Ahmad Sofi, resident of Chakloo Baramulla. During checking, 105 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Moreover, a police party of Police Station Pattan headed by SHO PS Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Chinar Point Pattan, intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05G-5682 driven by Ehiisham Ahmad Khan resident of Ladoora Rafiabad. During checking, 2448 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus and 60 bottles of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
In addition, a police party of Police Station Uri headed by SHO PS Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri at a checkpoint established at Dawaran Uri, intercepted a person identified as Mohammad Rafiq Malik resident of Hiller Peerniyan Boniyar. During checking, 50 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Baramulla, Sheeri, Pattan, Uri and investigations have been initiated.