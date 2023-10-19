Police arrest 5 drug peddlers in Baramulla

A police party of Police Station Sheeri headed by SHO PS Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla, at a checkpoint established at Gantamulla Payeen Baramulla, intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05L-3011 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Touseef Ahmad Najar and Bilal Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Sheeri Baramulla. During checking, 27 grams of heroin and 72 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.

Similarly, a police party of Police Station Baramulla headed by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Chakloo Baramulla, intercepted a person identified as Bilal Ahmad Sofi, resident of Chakloo Baramulla. During checking, 105 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.