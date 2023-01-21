Police arrest 5 gamblers in Baramulla; stake money seized

Acting on specific information about gambling activities at Chennad Delina, a police party led by IC PP Delina raided the specific site and arrested 3 gamblers on the spot. They have been identified as Gh Nabi Bazaz son of Gh Qadir resident of Nasimbagh Sopore, Naveed Nabi Bhat son of Gh Nabi Bhat resident of Khawajabagh and Gh Hassan Bhat son of Mohd Zaman resident of Shiapora Delina. Officers have seized stake money of 2,320/- and playing cards from the gamblers.

Similarly, a police party led by IC PP Mirgund raided the gambling site at Rambailgarh and arrested 03 gamblers on the spot. They have been identified as Adil Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Ayoob Khan resident of Matipora A/P Singhpora Pattan and Shahzad Ahmad Malik son of Gh Ahmad Malik resident of Singhpora Pattan. Officers have seized stake money of 4,000/- and playing cards from the gamblers.