Police arrest 6 drug peddlers in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 2: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 6 drug peddlers in Pulwama and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party from Police Station Pulwama at a checkpoint established at Peaks Auto Gangoo Pulwama intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During checking, 1.5 kg of bang patri was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Inayat Javid son of Javaid Ah Ganie resident of Chatapora and has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Meanwhile in another action, a police party from PS Pulwama acting swiftly following a specific information about hoarding large quantities of contraband substances by one person namely Shakeel Ahmad Wani son of Gulam Ahmad Wani resident of Gosoo Pulwama in his residential house. On receipt of this information, a police party raided the specific location at village Gusoo Pulwama in presence of a Magistrate. During search 800gms of charas powder was recovered from the said house and also arrested the accused person involved in the commission of crime. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of I/C PP Mirgund SI Ather Parvaiz during routine naka checking at Sumbal-Singhpora road near Odina signalled a vehicle (i-10) bearing registration number UP65BE-9224 with 4 persons onboard to stop. During search of the vehicle, 3kgs of poppy straw, 700 grams of charas powder and 12grams of herion like substance was recovered from the said vehicle and arrested four drug peddlers who were identified as Mohammad Maqbool Bhat @Raja son of Gh Mustafa, Zulfikar Ali Parray son of Mohd Akbar and Sher Ali Parray son of Gh Mohammad all residents of Gund Hassi Bhat, Srinagar and Parvaiz Ahmad Najar son of Gh Hassan Najar resident of Trihgam Sumbal. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigation has been initiated.