Police arrest 6 drug peddlers in Kashmir

A police party from Police Station Pulwama at a checkpoint established at Peaks Auto Gangoo Pulwama intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During checking, 1.5 kg of bang patri was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Inayat Javid son of Javaid Ah Ganie resident of Chatapora and has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile in another action, a police party from PS Pulwama acting swiftly following a specific information about hoarding large quantities of contraband substances by one person namely Shakeel Ahmad Wani son of Gulam Ahmad Wani resident of Gosoo Pulwama in his residential house. On receipt of this information, a police party raided the specific location at village Gusoo Pulwama in presence of a Magistrate. During search 800gms of charas powder was recovered from the said house and also arrested the accused person involved in the commission of crime. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.