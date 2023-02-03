Police arrest 6 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Shopian and Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 3: Police have arrested six drug peddlers in Kulgam, Shopian and Ganderbal districts and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police spokesman said that a police party of Police Station Kulgam at a checkpoint established at Okay Kulgam, intercepted a suspicious person carrying a nylon bag who on seeing police party tried to flee from the spot but was detained. During search, 50 grams of Charas and two kgs of Poppy Straw was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat resident of Okay Kulgam. He was shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Meanwhile in Shopian, a Police party of PS Zainapora along with CRPF during routine patrolling at T-Chowk area of Zainapora intercepted three suspicious persons. “During checking, officers were able to recover 10 grams of heroin and cash amount of Rs 18,000 (proceeds of narcotic crime) from their possession. They have been identified as Yawar Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Razaq Bhat resident of Reshipora, Muneeb Ah Bhat son of Abdul Rashid resident of Wachi & Adil Ah Sheikh son of Bashir Ah resident of Zainapora,”the spokesman said.