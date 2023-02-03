Police arrest 6 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Shopian and Ganderbal

A police spokesman said that a police party of Police Station Kulgam at a checkpoint established at Okay Kulgam, intercepted a suspicious person carrying a nylon bag who on seeing police party tried to flee from the spot but was detained. During search, 50 grams of Charas and two kgs of Poppy Straw was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat resident of Okay Kulgam. He was shifted to police station where he remains in custody.