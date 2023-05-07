Police arrest 6 drug peddlers in separate incidents in Kashmir

In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO Police Station Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz at a checkpoint established at Chinar Crossing Pattan intercepted two suspicious persons who tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully. During checking, 210 SpasmoProxyvon Plus capsules and 7 Syrups of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Sheikh and Ashiq Ahmad Khanday both residents of Bazar Mohalla Pattan.

Similarly, officers from PS Boniyar arrested a wanted drug peddler identified as Abdul Qayoom Ganie resident of Trikanjan Boniyar during naka checking at Boniyar Market and recovered 45 grams of Brown Sugar like substance from his possession.