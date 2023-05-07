Police arrest 6 drug peddlers in separate incidents in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 7: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 6 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Budgam and Kulgam and recovered psychotropic substances from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO Police Station Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz at a checkpoint established at Chinar Crossing Pattan intercepted two suspicious persons who tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully. During checking, 210 SpasmoProxyvon Plus capsules and 7 Syrups of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Sheikh and Ashiq Ahmad Khanday both residents of Bazar Mohalla Pattan.
Similarly, officers from PS Boniyar arrested a wanted drug peddler identified as Abdul Qayoom Ganie resident of Trikanjan Boniyar during naka checking at Boniyar Market and recovered 45 grams of Brown Sugar like substance from his possession.
In Budgam, officers at a checkpoint established at Hyderpora Bypass Flyover intercepted a vehicle (Swift) bearing registration number JK01T-5282 with two persons on board. When a police party signaled them to stop, the driver tried to flee from the spot but the police party chased them and they were apprehended tactfully. During checking, 24 bottles of psychotropic substances were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Saleem Yousuf resident of Syed Hyder Colony Hyderpora Srinagar and Fazil Iqbal resident of Hyderpora.
In Kulgam, a Police party headed by SHO PS Kulgam during patrolling at Adpora crossing intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 11 Codeine Phosphate bottles were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Malik @Alias Gama resident of Bongam, Kulgam.
All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.