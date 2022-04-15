Police arrest 6 persons, seize 6 vehicles in Budgam

Police party of Police Station Beerwah at a checkpoint established at Narwara Beerwah arrested six persons and seized six vehicles (tippers) for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

The arrested persons have been identified as Firdous Ahmed Bhat son of Mohammad Ramzan Bhat resident of Hardiwal, Mudasir Ahmed Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat resident of Hajigero, Sajad Ahmed Mir son of Sanaullah Mir resident of Hajigero, Abdul Majeed Reshi son of Ghulam Mohammad Reshi, Bashir Ahmed Mir son of Abdul Aziz Mir and Ghulam Nabi Reshi son of Mohammad Sidiq all residents of Mukam Waterihail. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicles bearing registration numbers JK13B-3477, JK04F-1593, JK04F-2019, JK04A-9569, JK01R-5192 & JK04-8263 used in the commission of crime have also been seized.