Police arrest 7 drug peddlers

Srinagar, Feb 27: Police have arrested seven drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered huge quantity of contraband substances from their possession, a press release said.
In Baramulla, a police party led by SHO PS Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari-JKPS during naka checking at NHW Gantamulla arrested three drug peddlers identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Hassan Mir resident of Chijhama Rafiabad, Ashiq Hussain Najar son of Altaf Hussain Najar resident of Shougpora and Reyaz Ahmad Sheikh resident of Ghulam Ahmad resident of Dardpora Kupwara (At Present) Rangwar Baramulla. During checking, 22 grams of Brown Sugar like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Similarly, officers led by SHO PS Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz-JKPS at a checkpoint established at Buran Railway Crossing Pattan intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05B-2156 with two persons on board. During search, 250 Spasmo-Proxyvon tablets and 23 Codeine Phosphate bottles were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sada son of Mohd Subhan Sada resident of Pattan and Ajaz Ahmad Dar son of Habibulla Dar resident of Shalteng Srinagar. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
In Kulgam, acting on specific information regarding transportation of drugs, a police party led by SHO PS Yaripora established multiple checkpoints at different places. During one such checkpoint established at Behibrada one vehicle (Load Carrier) bearing registration number JK03J-1593 was intercepted. During checking, 12Kgs of grinded Cannabis like substance and 11 bottles of Cofmaster C were recovered from the vehicle. The driver of the said vehicle identified as Riyaz Ahmad Malla son of Mohd Yaseen Malla resident of Khanabal Anantnag has been arrested. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Similarly, during another checkpoint established at Kokergund crossing, police arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohd Shafi Nadaf son of Abdul Majeed Nadaf resident of Yaripora and recovered 12 bottles of Cofmart CD from his possession. Both the drug peddlers have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.