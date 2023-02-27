Police arrest 7 drug peddlers

Similarly, officers led by SHO PS Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz-JKPS at a checkpoint established at Buran Railway Crossing Pattan intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05B-2156 with two persons on board. During search, 250 Spasmo-Proxyvon tablets and 23 Codeine Phosphate bottles were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sada son of Mohd Subhan Sada resident of Pattan and Ajaz Ahmad Dar son of Habibulla Dar resident of Shalteng Srinagar. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.