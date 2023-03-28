Police arrest 7 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Baramulla, Mar 28: Acting tough against drug dealings, Police in Baramulla have arrested 7 drug peddlers including a lady drug peddler in various actions and recovered contraband substances and cash from their possession.
A police party of PS Sheeri at a checkpoint established at Sheeri Market arrested three drug peddlers identified as Zubair Ahmad Pandith resident of Gantamulla Payeen, Waheed Bashir Lone and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone , both residents of Fatehgarh Sheeri. During search, 63 grams of brown sugar was recovered from their possession. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
In another similar action, a police party at a checkpoint established at Boniyar intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05L-3829 with four persons on board. They have been identified as Ikhlaq Mir son of Ahmad Mir, Kabir Ahmad Awan , both residents of Daragutliyan, Abdul Qayoom Khan resident of Bela Salamabad and Muneeba Younis daughter of Mohammad Younis Sudan resident of Uranbowa. During search, 60 grams of heroin and cash amount of ₹50,000/-(proceeds of narcotic crime) was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.
“Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.