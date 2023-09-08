Police arrest 7 persons for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg seized 4 vehicles (3 tippers, 1 tractor) and arrested 4 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Shrai and Ferozpora Tangmarh. They have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Malik , Zahid Ahmad Reshi , Waseem Ahmad Malik all resident of Paraswani Kunzer and Baider Ahmad Ahanger resident of Ferozpora.

Meanwhile, a police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla assisted by SHO PS Sheeri seized 3 vehicles (3 tippers) and arrested 3 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Sheeri. They have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar, Bashir Ahmad Reshi both residents of Jalsheeri and Khalid Hussain Malla resident of Kitchama.