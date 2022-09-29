Kashmir

Police arrest 7 persons in Awantipora

Police arrest 7 persons in Awantipora
GK Photo
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar, Sep 29 :  Acting tough against the elements involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police arrested seven  persons and  seized seven vehicles in Awantipora, a press note said. Police parties of  Pampore police station and  Khrew police station seized seven  vehicles involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals in respective jurisdictions. The drivers of these vehicles were also arrested.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com