Police arrest 8 drug peddlers in Shopian, Baramulla

Srinagar, May 26: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 8 drug peddlers in Shopian and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Shopian, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Keegam at a checkpoint established at Peerpora Keegam intercepted two suspicious persons. During checking, 184 grams of charas-like substance wrapped in corn leaves were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Dar resident of Arihal Pulwama and Akir Ayoub Hakim, resident of Arihal Pulwama.
In another action, a police party led by SHO PS Zainapora under the supervision of SDPO Zainapora Riaz Ahmad at a checkpoint established at Reban Shopian intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK13G-7741 with two persons on board. However, after seeing the naka party, both persons left the vehicle and managed to flee from the spot. During a search of the vehicle, 3.5 kgs of poppy straw-like substance was recovered and the vehicle was seized.
In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari assisted by Incharge PP Delina during routine patrolling at Juhama Baramulla arrested a wanted drug smuggler identified as Shabir Ahmad Lone resident of Nadihal Baramulla. During the search, 72 grams of charas-like substance were recovered from his possession.
Similarly, a police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari assisted by SHO PS Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Khanpora Baramulla arrested 2 drug smugglers identified as Shahid Ahmad Marazi resident of Kanlibagh Baramulla and Adil Ahmad Gogri resident of Khanpora Baramulla. During the search, 12 grams of Brown Sugar like substance were recovered from their possession.