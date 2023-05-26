Police arrest 8 drug peddlers in Shopian, Baramulla

In Shopian, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Keegam at a checkpoint established at Peerpora Keegam intercepted two suspicious persons. During checking, 184 grams of charas-like substance wrapped in corn leaves were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Dar resident of Arihal Pulwama and Akir Ayoub Hakim, resident of Arihal Pulwama.

In another action, a police party led by SHO PS Zainapora under the supervision of SDPO Zainapora Riaz Ahmad at a checkpoint established at Reban Shopian intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK13G-7741 with two persons on board. However, after seeing the naka party, both persons left the vehicle and managed to flee from the spot. During a search of the vehicle, 3.5 kgs of poppy straw-like substance was recovered and the vehicle was seized.