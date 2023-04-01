Police arrest 8 gamblers in Kulgam

Acting on specific information regarding gambling in the jurisdiction of PP Mirbazar, a police party led by Incharge PP Mirbazar raided the suspected gambling site at Palpora and apprehended 8 gamblers on the spot. They have been identified as Mohd Yousuf Malla resident of Kawaki Bazar Qaimoh, Nasir Ahmad Ganie and Umar Hammid Wani , both residents of Furrah, Mudasir Ahmad Rather resident of Waghama Bijbehara, Bilal Ahmad Mir and Nisar Ahmad Khanday both residents of Bumthan, Nisar Ahmad Mir resident of Zadoora and Tariq Ahmad Matoo resident of Gangipora.

Officers have also seized stake money of ₹50,000/, 8 mobile phones and a set of playing cards from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.