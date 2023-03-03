Police arrest 9 drug peddlers in separate incidents in Kashmir

In Kulgam, acting on specific information, a police party led by SHO PS Qaimoh at a checkpoint established at Khudwani Byepass intercepted a suspicious vehicle bearing registration number DL7CR-8749 with 2 persons onboard. They have been identified as Yawer Ahmad Rather son of Abdul Gani Rather resident of Waghama, Bijebhara and Zeeshan Ashraf son of Mohd Ashraf Bakshi resident of Pehro Anantnag. During the search, 50 kgs of poppy straw were recovered from the vehicle. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

In Baramulla, a police party assisted by In-charge PP Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Shri Mohammad Nawaz established a surprise checkpoint at Palhallan Morh Pattan. During checking, a suspicious person carrying a handbag tried to flee from the spot after noticing the police but was tactfully apprehended by the alert police party.