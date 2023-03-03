Police arrest 9 drug peddlers in separate incidents in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 3: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested 9 drug peddlers in Kulgam and Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Kulgam, acting on specific information, a police party led by SHO PS Qaimoh at a checkpoint established at Khudwani Byepass intercepted a suspicious vehicle bearing registration number DL7CR-8749 with 2 persons onboard. They have been identified as Yawer Ahmad Rather son of Abdul Gani Rather resident of Waghama, Bijebhara and Zeeshan Ashraf son of Mohd Ashraf Bakshi resident of Pehro Anantnag. During the search, 50 kgs of poppy straw were recovered from the vehicle. They have been arrested and shifted to the police station where they remain in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
In Baramulla, a police party assisted by In-charge PP Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Shri Mohammad Nawaz established a surprise checkpoint at Palhallan Morh Pattan. During checking, a suspicious person carrying a handbag tried to flee from the spot after noticing the police but was tactfully apprehended by the alert police party.
During checking 200 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon and 10 bottles of codeine phosphate were recovered from the said handbag. He has been identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Sofi son of Mohd Sidiq Sofi resident of Bazar Mohalla Pattan. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
During questioning, the arrested person revealed that he is a contractual employee of the Health Department and is presently posted at Trauma Hospital Pattan as an ambulance driver.
In another action, a police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari-JKPS, assisted by DySP (Prob) Naveed Qazi-JKPS, SHO PS Baramulla during routine patrolling at Dewanbagh Baramulla arrested 2 drug peddlers. During the search, 295 grams of charas were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh & Sharif Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, both residents of Dewanbagh Baramulla. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Meanwhile, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali assisted by SHO PS Boniyar Insp Tariq Ahmad arrested a drug peddler during naka checking at Bela Boniyar. During the search, 28 grams of charas were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Sikwahat Khan son of Balik Hussain Khan resident of Daragutliyan Uri. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Similarly, a police party of Police Station Boniyar at a checkpoint established at the main market Boniyar arrested a notorious drug peddler. He has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Khan son of Zahoor ullah Khan resident of Dawaran Uri. During the search, 15 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Moreover, a police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari assisted by DySP (Prob) Naveed Qazi-JKPS, SHO PS Baramulla during routine patrolling at Singhbagh Khawajabagh Baramulla arrested 2 drug peddlers.
During the search, 250 grams of charas was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Sheikh and Aashiq Ahmad Sheikh sons of Faqir Mohammad Sheikh, both residents of Singhbagh Khawajabagh. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and an investigation has been initiated
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.