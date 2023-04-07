Police arrest bootlegger in Budgam | Illicit liquor recovered

Budgam, Apr 7: Acting tough against social crimes, Police in Budgam arrested a bootlegger and recovered illicit liquor from his possession.
A police party of Police Post Humhama at a checkpoint established at Humhama intercepted a suspicious person. During checking, 12 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Khan son of Kaiser Khan resident of Alosa Bandipora. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 83/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam, and further investigation was taken up.