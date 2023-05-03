Police arrest bootlegger in Kulgam

A police party of Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Mandhole Crossing on NHW-44 intercepted a suspicious person carrying a bag who after noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Ram Lal resident of Rajasthan. During the search, 10 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.