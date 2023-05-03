Police arrest bootlegger in Kulgam

Kulgam, May 3: Acting tough against social crimes, Police in Kulgam arrested a bootlegger and recovered a huge quantity of illicit liquor from his possession.
A police party of Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Mandhole Crossing on NHW-44 intercepted a suspicious person carrying a bag who after noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Ram Lal resident of Rajasthan. During the search, 10 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
During the investigation, 205 more bottles of Illicit liquor were recovered from his residence (rented room) at Vessu near NHW-44 on his disclosure.