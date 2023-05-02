Police arrest class-12 student for knife attack on two boys in Ganderbal

Srinagar, May 02: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a juvenile delinquent who attacked his school mates by a knife in Ganderbal, officials said.
They said that yesterday at about 3 pm, a scuffle broke out between two groups of school students in Ganderbal wherein one student attacked two fellow students by sharp object/knife resulting in injuries to both of them.
A police spokesperson said that both the injured students were immediately shifted to SKIMS Soura for treatment. The attacker fled away from the spot.
"Accordingly, a case FIR No. 116/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police station Ganderbal and investigation was initiated, " the spokesman said.
He said that during the course of investigation, a team was constituted under the supervision of DySP PC Ganderbal and were deputed to arrest the accused.
"After strenuous efforts, Police team caught the accused near Baroosa. During further investigation, it came to fore that the incident took place over minor issues and some more students were involved in scuffle, " he said.
The accused is a student of class 12 and has been aggressive since the beginning and as per school principal, he was involved in multiple fights with other students in past also, the spokesman claimed.
With all the legal procedures and formalities, the delinquent will be produced before Juvenile Board and other students who were involved in the scuffle will also be brought and produced before the board, the police said.