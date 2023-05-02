Police arrest class-12 student for knife attack on two boys in Ganderbal

Srinagar, May 02: Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a juvenile delinquent who attacked his school mates by a knife in Ganderbal, officials said.

They said that yesterday at about 3 pm, a scuffle broke out between two groups of school students in Ganderbal wherein one student attacked two fellow students by sharp object/knife resulting in injuries to both of them.

A police spokesperson said that both the injured students were immediately shifted to SKIMS Soura for treatment. The attacker fled away from the spot.

"Accordingly, a case FIR No. 116/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police station Ganderbal and investigation was initiated, " the spokesman said.