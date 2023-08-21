Police arrest drug peddler in Awantipora | Contraband substance recovered

Awantipora, Aug 21: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Awantipora have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A Police Party of Police Station Pampore headed by SHO PS Pampore at a checkpoint established at Khankah Bagh Pampore, arrested a drug peddler identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat resident of Khankahbagh Pampore. During search, 5.3 Kgs of Fukki was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 103/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.