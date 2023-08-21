Police arrest drug peddler in Awantipora | Contraband substance recovered

A Police Party of Police Station Pampore headed by SHO PS Pampore at a checkpoint established at Khankah Bagh Pampore, arrested a drug peddler identified as Bilal Ahmad Bhat resident of Khankahbagh Pampore. During search, 5.3 Kgs of Fukki was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 103/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.