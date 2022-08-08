Police arrest drug peddler in Bandipora

Acting on a specific information, a police party of Police Station Bandipora led SHO PS Bandipora under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Bandipora, Shafat Mohmmad, JKPS, established a surprise checkpoint at Papachan. During checking, a police party intercepted a suspicious person who has been identified as Latief Ahmad Rather son of Mohmad Munawar Rather resident of Gamroo Bandipora. During his personal search, 550 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.