Police arrest drug peddler in Baramulla

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Kreeri and further investigation is in progress.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,”he added.