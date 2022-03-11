Police arrest drug peddler in Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 11:Police arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police party of Police Station Kreeri under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Dr Khalid Ashraf-JKPS at a checkpoint established at Waripora Payeen Kreeri intercepted a suspicious person identified as Bashir Ahmad Mir resident of Kreeri. During checking, officers were able to recover 55 grams of Charas like substance from his possession. He was arrested and shifted to police station, a police spokesman said.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Kreeri and further investigation is in progress.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,”he added.