Police arrest drug peddler in Baramulla

Srinagar, July 22: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.
A Police Party of Police Station Baramulla during patrolling at Stadium Colony Baramulla arrested a drug peddler identified as Gh Nabi Gojri son of Mohd Shaban Gojri resident of Qazi Hamam, Baramulla. During checking, officers recovered 197 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon Plus from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Baramulla and investigation has been initiated.
”Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making continuous efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.