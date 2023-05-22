 Police arrest drug peddler in Baramulla

Baramulla, May 22: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered a contraband substance from his possession.
A police party led by SHO Police Station Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari during naka checking at Fatehgarh Sheeri intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 140 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Majeed Ahmad Sofi resident of Fatehgarh Sheeri. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Sheeri and an investigation has been initiated. "Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace," police said.