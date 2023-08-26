Police arrest drug peddler in Budgam | Contraband substance recovered

A Police party of Police Station Khag at a checkpoint established at Iskanderpora, arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohammad Yousuf Bhat resident of Iskanderpora Khag and recovered 4 Kgs of Poppy Straw from his possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 55/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khag and investigation has been initiated.