Police arrest drug peddler in Budgam | Contraband substance recovered

Budgam,Aug 25: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police in Budgam have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A Police party of Police Station Khag at a checkpoint established at Iskanderpora, arrested a drug peddler identified as Mohammad Yousuf Bhat resident of Iskanderpora Khag and recovered 4 Kgs of Poppy Straw from his possession.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 55/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Khag and investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.