Police arrest drug peddler in Handwara

Srinagar: Police arrested a drug peddler in Handwara and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
Giving details, a police spokesman said that a police party of Police Post Zachaldara at a checkpoint established at Sultanpora Bridge intercepted a person moving in a suspicious manner who tried to flee from the spot but was arrested.
During search, around 140 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Abdul Rashid Sheikh son of Ghulam Qadir Sheikh resident of Krumhoora.
He was arrested and shifted to police station.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 232/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Handwara and investigation has been initiated.